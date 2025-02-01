What Is The Litany Against Fear In Dune?

The "Dune" books are incredibly dense and full of rich detail, with an expansive world-building that provides context that makes Paul Atreides' rise to power fascinating and inevitable. Frank Herbert's novel was also full of insight into biology, religion, and history. On the surface, the story of the first book is an entertaining coming-of-age story of a young boy becoming a leader and overthrowing a tyrant with the help of a band of rebels. Except that is but a fraction of the story of "Dune," a story that spans tens of thousands of years.

Much like "Lord of the Rings," no single adaptation of "Dune" has truly been able to include all that made the book and universe special given how much ground there is to cover. Indeed, every adaptation has focused on something different, making every journey to Arrakis unique and worth watching. For instance, David Lynch's version includes the Weirding Way and the Guild Navigators, while Denis Villeneuve's version erases both. Likewise, the Villeneuve version all but erases the role of the Mentats in order to put a heavier focus on the Bene Gesserit.

Villeneuve seems fascinated with the Bene Gesserit, not so much their martial arts skills, but in their genetic experimentation and religious engineering — like making the Missionaria Protectiva a huge part of "Dune: Part Two" — and overall manipulation schemes across the universe. The Bene Gesserit are a big enough part of Warner Bros.' "Dune" universe to warrant their own spin-off prequel that tells their origin, answering questions not even the books give answers to.

One such question that the prequel series "Dune: Prophecy" seems to be answering is the true origin of the Litany Against Fear, from which the mantra "fear is the mind-killer" originates, arguably one of the most memorable quotes of the original novel.