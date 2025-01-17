Severance Season 2 Episode 1 Delivers A Big Twist Right Away

Warning: This article is for true followers of Kier only. If you haven't watched the season 2 premiere of "Severance," beware of spoilers.

Well, we finally know what happens after that fateful "Severance" cliffhanger left us all quite literally on the edge of our seats almost three full years ago ... and the answer is, apparently, nothing? The premiere episode of season 2 (which I reviewed here for /Film) picks up pretty much exactly where we left off, with our favorite innie Mark S. (Adam Scott) awakening right back on Lumon Industries' Severed Floor mere seconds — in his perspective, at least — after exclaiming that his outtie's (presumed) dead wife was actually alive. For those in need of a refresher of what went down last time around, Mark led a rebellion against their corporate overlords that resulted in Helly R. (Brit Lower) blowing the whistle in front of several Lumon dignitaries and Irving B. (John Turturro) urgently seeking out his brief romantic flame Burt (Christopher Walken).

When the smoke cleared and Mark returned to work, however, he was confronted by the shocker that his old team at Macrodata Refinement (MDR) had been replaced entirely with a whole new trio of strange cohorts. This, presumably, would've created a new status quo throughout at least the first few episodes of the season. Not so! In the first big rug-pull of the season (with many more to come), the awfully busy premiere episode turns the tables on Mark S. and viewers alike right away ... and, in so doing, sets the tone for a sophomore season that's certain to leave fans guessing every step of the way.