How To Watch Kraven The Hunter At Home

J.C Chandor's "Kraven the Hunter" is the (for now) final film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (the SSU). The various SSU films released to date haven't been terribly well-received (the franchise also includes "Morbius" and "Madame Web," after all), but most of them have a clunky, shabby charm and some were even commercially successful (namely the "Venom" movies, to varying degrees). "Kraven the Hunter," on the other hand, has tanked at the box office, having only made $59.3 million in theaters against a reported budget of at least $110 million. In addition, the film was roundly derided by critics, scoring a mere 17% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 145 reviews. All that being said, this particular SSU film isn't the fiasco those numbers might suggest. Don't get me wrong; as I noted in my review for /Film, "Kraven the Hunter" is absolutely ridiculous, but it's also totally harmless.

"Kraven the Hunter" stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff, the son of a Russian mobster who, thanks to a magical elixir and a well-timed lion attack, was imbued with lion-like powers. He spends the film violently murdering poachers and mob-connected baddies while also trying to protect his younger brother Dmitry (Fred Hechinger) from their dad (Russell Crowe) and foster a relationship with a lawyer named Calypso (Ariana DeBose). There's also a rival gangster with an eerie rhinoceros disease (Alessandro Nivola) and a ghost-like assassin with hypnosis (?) powers (Christopher Abbott).

Come on, you know you're curious now. You may not have wanted to be seen in public plunking down cash to watch "Kraven the Hunter" in theaters, but you'll have no problem mainlining that s*** at home. For all the people who muttered to themselves "I'll catch it on streaming" every time they saw the movie's trailer, your time has come. Here is where and when you'll be able to see "Kraven the Hunter" at home.