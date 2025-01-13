How To Watch Kraven The Hunter At Home
J.C Chandor's "Kraven the Hunter" is the (for now) final film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (the SSU). The various SSU films released to date haven't been terribly well-received (the franchise also includes "Morbius" and "Madame Web," after all), but most of them have a clunky, shabby charm and some were even commercially successful (namely the "Venom" movies, to varying degrees). "Kraven the Hunter," on the other hand, has tanked at the box office, having only made $59.3 million in theaters against a reported budget of at least $110 million. In addition, the film was roundly derided by critics, scoring a mere 17% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 145 reviews. All that being said, this particular SSU film isn't the fiasco those numbers might suggest. Don't get me wrong; as I noted in my review for /Film, "Kraven the Hunter" is absolutely ridiculous, but it's also totally harmless.
"Kraven the Hunter" stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff, the son of a Russian mobster who, thanks to a magical elixir and a well-timed lion attack, was imbued with lion-like powers. He spends the film violently murdering poachers and mob-connected baddies while also trying to protect his younger brother Dmitry (Fred Hechinger) from their dad (Russell Crowe) and foster a relationship with a lawyer named Calypso (Ariana DeBose). There's also a rival gangster with an eerie rhinoceros disease (Alessandro Nivola) and a ghost-like assassin with hypnosis (?) powers (Christopher Abbott).
Come on, you know you're curious now. You may not have wanted to be seen in public plunking down cash to watch "Kraven the Hunter" in theaters, but you'll have no problem mainlining that s*** at home. For all the people who muttered to themselves "I'll catch it on streaming" every time they saw the movie's trailer, your time has come. Here is where and when you'll be able to see "Kraven the Hunter" at home.
Kraven the Hunter will be on digital January 14 and on physical media March 4
Oh yes, I forgot to mention the other eight stars of "Kraven the Hunter": Taylor-Johnson's prominently displayed abs. Anyone hoping for a brainless beefcake flick might be disappointed, though; there aren't any more gratuitous shirtless scenes in "Kraven the Hunter" than in any other Marvel movie. Marvel loves to objectify its men.
"Kraven the Hunter" will be available to download digitally on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. This is coming only a month after it opened in theaters on December 13, 2024. We didn't have to wait long. Indeed, "Kraven the Hunter" is still playing in theaters in some markets.
In addition, one can pre-order the movie today. On Amazon, it costs $24.99 for purchase in UHD, HD, and SD formats.
Sony has also confirmed that "Kraven the Hunter" will be released on 4K UHD disc, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 4, 2025. The former of those two formats will feature a slew of special features to boot, including deleted and extended scenes, a blooper reel, and several documentary shorts, including "Becoming Kraven," "Beast Mode: The Stunts of the Hunt," "Kraven's First Hunt: The Direction," and "Allies & Antagonists: The Killer Cast." The DVD release will only contain the blooper reel, "Kraven's First Hunt," and "Allies."
As one might already know, it may be wiser to purchase the physical disc, as the capriciousness of streaming services is notorious; downloads, even if they're paid for, can often be removed from a streamer's servers. Of course, if one is eager — and who isn't? — one can jump on the opportunity. If you're of legal drinking age, look up some lion-themed cocktails, invite over a few friends, and have a hoot of a time watching the final(?) effort of the SSU. It's a great way to spend a Friday night.
Also, did you know that Venom was sorta-kinda almost included in the movie?