Kraven The Hunter Concept Art Reveals A Scrapped Venom Crossover

Sony's Spider-Man Universe is basically dead. According to reports, the studio is no longer interested in making movies about Spider-Man without featuring the webslinger himself, whose only appearance in these live-action movies was a brief cameo in "Madame Web" as a newborn baby.

It makes sense, of course. This has been, without a doubt, the most disastrous attempt at a cinematic universe since Universal's Dark Universe. Almost none of the Sony Spider-Man villain movies were loved by critics, audiences, or humans in general. Granted, there are some fans of the "Venom" movies, which do have some of the most bizarre and fun moments in a superhero movie trilogy in a while — like Venom becoming a gay icon at a nightclub, or Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock climbing into a lobster tank. Still, you can only go so far with a universe made almost entirely of comic book villains that are forcefully turned into antiheroes.

We saw the effects of that in "Kraven the Hunter," the last of Sony's Spider-Man Universe movies. As our own Witney Seibold wrote in his review for /Film, the film "is an incoherent, incompetent gallimaufry of worn-down superhero tropes that have been hastily shoved toward an audience the filmmakers know they've long ago lost." But at one point, there was a discussion about injecting some Venom into that movie.