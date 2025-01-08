Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 7 Puts The Adults In A Classic Steven Spielberg Scene

"Skeleton Crew" creators Robert Watts and Christopher Ford have made no bones about the fact that they have been inspired by the work of Steven Spielberg, particularly his directing and producing output in the 1980s. "The Goonies" is often cited as a frequent inspiration, and it makes sense. "The Goonies" really cemented the "Kids on Bikes" genre in the hearts and minds of '80s kids everywhere. But there was, of course, another film that really kicked the genre off in the first place: Spielberg's 1982 hit "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial."

The seventh episode of "Skeleton Crew" starts off with a scene plucked right out of "E.T." With the parents of the missing kids confident the droids and supervisors of At Attin will do nothing to help find their children, they've fashioned their own communications device, cobbled together from spare parts, to send a message out beyond the planet's barrier. They gather together in the forest to launch their message. Unfortunately, the security droids of At Attin, bearing bright flashlights in the night, descend upon them and give chase, hoping to stop their message from getting out.

The scene feels like a direct send up of two specific, iconic moments in "E.T." The first is the foot chase in "E.T." that's been referenced on the show before, where the eponymous alien is chased by government agents through the woods at night with flashlights. The other, though, is when E.T. has cobbled together his own communications device in order to contact his people and get picked up to go home. "E.T. phone home," he tells his friends in one of the movie's oft-quoted lines.

While "Skeleton Crew" episode 7 matches the shots and vibe of Spielberg's classic with its own nighttime forest sequence, it also puts the adults in the position of running away from the authorities this time, which is a hilarious switch. Obviously, though, they just want to get their kids home safe and sound, and it makes one wonder if this is what it might've been like for the other extra-terrestrials trying to get ahold of E.T. on the other end of things in Spielberg's movie.