How Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's At Attin Mystery Could Hide A First Order Connection

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" episode 7, "We're Gonna Be In So Much Trouble."

The mystery of At Attin has been at the center of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" from the start, putting a fun twist on the classic treasure island/planet trope by having the main characters all be from the hidden world. Rather than find it for the first time, they have to find their way back. As season 1 has continued, though, more and more interesting tidbits about the secret Republic planet have leaked out. At Attin is valuable because it houses one of the last functional mints of the Old Republic, but there seems to be more going on than just money.

At Attin has been cut off from the rest of the galaxy for many years — long before the rise of the Empire. And yet, when Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) lands on the planet in the Onyx Cinder in episode 7, "We're Gonna Be In So Much Trouble," he's quickly welcomed as an Emissary of the Republic and taken to the vaults. That's because the ship is immediately recognized as one of the mint's own, with the droids on At Attin responding as if this is a totally normal occurrence. If the Republic hasn't been functional in years, then who's been coming to collect the money? Maybe this is the first shipment in decades and the droids just don't think that's weird. Or, maybe, someone has been taking money from the planet all along and just saying it's for the Republic.

The most likely culprit in such a scheme? The agents of the First Order from the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy. Here's what might really be happening on At Attin.