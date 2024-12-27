Skeleton Crew Episode 5 Pokes Fun At A Popular Star Wars Lightsaber Meme

The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew."

"Skeleton Crew" is a delight. While it's as far removed from "Andor" as "Star Wars" shows get, it still manages to deliver fun, whimsy, and frequently scary adventures in the galaxy far, far away, week after week. "Skeleton Crew" also combines the world-building and iconography of "Star Wars" with the swashbuckling fun and dangers of titles like "Treasure Island," "Indiana Jones," "Peter Pan," and "The Goonies."

Though it may be an all-ages show starring kids, there are plenty of terrifying moments to be found in "Skeleton Crew." After all, the show's kids are up against bloodthirsty pirates more than willing to skin their enemies alive and boil their guts for the fun of it.

"Skeleton Crew" doesn't need lightsabers and Jedi either, even if one of the main characters can use the Force. Still, Jude Law's sketchy pirate with a dozen fake names is one of the best new "Star Wars" characters in years — a scoundrel who acts like he has a heart of gold, but is more likely to leave you in a ditch than shoot you in the face. He's also charismatic, funny, and has great chemistry with the series' young heroes. Jod (Law) has especially good chemistry with Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), the wide-eyed kid who dreamed of being a Jedi and going on adventures but is now regretting ever leaving his home planet.

Their stories come to a boil in the latest episode, "You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates," wherein Jod finally shows his true colors and betrays the kids in an effort to collect the treasure of At Attin for himself. Seeing Jod threatening to kill one of his friends, Wim decides to stand up to the criminal and help by grabbing an old lightsaber in the pirate's treasure room where they find themselves, finally becoming the Jedi warrior he always dreamed of being. Except, things don't exactly go as planned, and instead we get a delightful homage to a popular "Star Wars" meme.