Cinemark's Upcoming Popcorn Day Event Is A Killer Deal – But They're Prepared For Your Funny Business
Popcorn and movies are one of life's great pairings, and now, Cinemark is acknowledging the combination with a very special day. On January 19, 2025, all of the movie theater chain's locations will celebrate Cinemark's first "Bring Your Own Bucket" day, which is precisely what it says on the tin. For just $5, moviegoers can bring in a bucket of their choice, which will be filled with popcorn whether the customer has a movie ticket or not.
The logic seems sound, since if you're already at a concession stand with a big bucket of snacks in your hand, it's easy to just give in to the temptation and pair it with a film. Then again, the concept also seems ripe for abuse. You're probably thinking it right now: Why not roll up with a huge garbage can or a comically oversized inflatable kiddie pool and tell Cinemark to fill it up?
Unfortunately for the most cost-conscious (and, let's face it, prank-minded) consumers, Cinemark is ready for your funny business. The home-spun containers must be clean and their maximum size is 400 ounces — which, to be fair, is still a big bucket of popcorn, but not hilariously so.
Popcorn buckets are a big deal, and Cinemark knows it
In recent years, popcorn buckets have been enjoying a big, prolonged moment in the limelight. From the frankly upsetting "Deadpool and Wolverine" bucket to the "Nosferatu" sarcophagus bucket, awesome and completely ridiculous popcorn buckets have gone from novelty products to something that every self-respecting major movie is honor-bound to include in its merch line. Even "Terrifier 3" got one.
Knowing the cultural status popcorn buckets currently enjoy, it will be truly fascinating to see how Cinemark's "Bring Your Own Bucket" day plays out. Though the size restriction of the improvised buckets may curb the enthusiasm of the "more is more" crowd, the 400-ounce limitation still provides plenty of leeway for creativity. As such, even if you don't like popcorn yourself, it may be worth keeping tabs on the people who do when January 19 arrives — if only to see how many folks haul hollowed-out mannequin heads and other novelty containers to their local theater.