Cinemark's Upcoming Popcorn Day Event Is A Killer Deal – But They're Prepared For Your Funny Business

Popcorn and movies are one of life's great pairings, and now, Cinemark is acknowledging the combination with a very special day. On January 19, 2025, all of the movie theater chain's locations will celebrate Cinemark's first "Bring Your Own Bucket" day, which is precisely what it says on the tin. For just $5, moviegoers can bring in a bucket of their choice, which will be filled with popcorn whether the customer has a movie ticket or not.

The logic seems sound, since if you're already at a concession stand with a big bucket of snacks in your hand, it's easy to just give in to the temptation and pair it with a film. Then again, the concept also seems ripe for abuse. You're probably thinking it right now: Why not roll up with a huge garbage can or a comically oversized inflatable kiddie pool and tell Cinemark to fill it up?

Unfortunately for the most cost-conscious (and, let's face it, prank-minded) consumers, Cinemark is ready for your funny business. The home-spun containers must be clean and their maximum size is 400 ounces — which, to be fair, is still a big bucket of popcorn, but not hilariously so.