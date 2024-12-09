The Dead Sleep! Buy A Life-Size Nosferatu Sarcophagus Right Now (Or Just Get The Popcorn Bucket)

Behold, the "Nosferatu" Replica Sarcophagus Bed! If you're a fan of sleeping in tight, enclosed spaces, and want to enjoy the experience before hitting the eternal hay, this limited-run sucker would look marvelously macabre in your bedroom. Here's the sales pitch from NBCUniversal:

"For the best sleep of your life. A full-size replica Sarcophagus bed as featured in Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu.' Hand crafted from premium materials including a wooden base with intricate carvings. These highly collectible Sarcophagi also feature a distinctive interior with a custom-fit mattress and foam lid for easy opening at sundown. Beds are made to order."

The beds are also good and snug at a length of 97.75" and width of 46.5," i.e. sized for a twin mattress, and not necessarily built for bumpin'. If this sounds diabolically divine to you, the Nosferatu Replica Sarcophagus Bed can be yours for $25,000. If that's a wee bit out of your price range... do you like popcorn?

If the answer to that is "Of course," then you'll be thrilled to learn that Regal Cinemas has teamed with Universal to bring you the "Nosferatu" Sarcophagus Popcorn Bucket.

Sink your teeth into the ultimate collectible⚰️🧛 Get your tickets for #Nosferatu today, playing at Regal December 25. 🎟️️: https://t.co/zcts2uIIS7 pic.twitter.com/TAFULyu474 — Regal (@RegalMovies) November 25, 2024

That's right, you can pretend you're eating hot buttered goodness out of a container that typically houses a decomposing carcass. If that's enough blood-curdling happiness for you, you might be pleased to learn that this will only set you back $30.

And if all of this sounds quite absurd to you, just pre-purchase your tickets and watch "Nosferatu" like a normal person when it descends on theaters December 25, 2024.