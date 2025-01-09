Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 7 Marks A Sherlock Holmes Reunion
This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" episode 7, "We're Gonna Be In So Much Trouble."
"Skeleton Crew" has been the refreshing, wonderfully family-friendly gift that keeps on giving, and this week was no exception. After paying tribute to the likes of "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "The Goonies" last week, episode 7, titled "We're Gonna Be In So Much Trouble," has featured yet another treasure hidden away via an exciting "Sherlock Holmes" cameo.
When the show's young heroes and Jod (Jude Law) land back on At-Attin, the former's parents are seen being briefly held by safety droids before an announcement is made to them and the rest of the planet's locals. The voice belongs to the unseen "Supervisor," the presumed head of At-Attin's mint reserve operation. He's polite, direct, and charmingly British — and precisely what you've come to expect from none other than comedian, writer, and actor Stephen Fry.
For the keen-eared listeners of the show, Fry's voice is unmistakable and has already been applied to equally massive stories that are just as beloved as the many that have unfolded in the "Star Wars" universe. Before "Skeleton Crew," the actor's elegant lilt could be heard narrating the "Harry Potter" audiobooks, along with the reunion special for the "Harry Potter" movies and the 2005 film adaptation to "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." Coincidentally, it was also in 2011 that Fry starred opposite Jude Law as the slightly more overlooked Holmes brother, Mycroft, in Guy Ritchie's "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows." The only question is if these two will have an on-screen reunion before "Skeleton Crew" ends.
Could Stephen Fry's Supervisor put an end to Jod in Skeleton Crew?
While Jod might've finally got his hands on the treasure he's been seeking for so long, there's a chance that the Supervisor who handles At-Attin's mint reserve will have something to say about it. It would be a great little treat as the show draws to its inevitable conclusion for former "Sherlock Holmes" stars Fry and Law to appear on screen together once more, this time with the former as a glorified bank manager in a galaxy far, far away. Then again, considering that a talent like Fry is even involved in this series, there's a chance there's more to this Supervisor than we know.
For a story that's spent so long searching for the treasure of Tak Rennod, it would be a great twist in the tale for the legendary pirate to finally appear in "Skeleton Crew" as someone else entirely. What if, in a "Wizard of Oz"-inspired twist, it turns out the mysterious Supervisor was actually Rennod all along, and he simply packed up his days of piracy for a simpler life making his own gold instead? It'd be great to see Fry come out from behind a massive pile of credits and confess that "Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate's life just wasn't for me, after all." If so, we just hope that Tak doesn't fly off the lightsaber handle and go full-on Sith lord on our beloved "Skeleton Crew." Seriously, if even a hair gets singed on our boy Neel's head, we're going into Wookiee rage mode.
The "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" season 1 finale drops January 14, 2025, at 6pm PST on Disney+.