Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 7 Marks A Sherlock Holmes Reunion

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" episode 7, "We're Gonna Be In So Much Trouble."

"Skeleton Crew" has been the refreshing, wonderfully family-friendly gift that keeps on giving, and this week was no exception. After paying tribute to the likes of "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "The Goonies" last week, episode 7, titled "We're Gonna Be In So Much Trouble," has featured yet another treasure hidden away via an exciting "Sherlock Holmes" cameo.

When the show's young heroes and Jod (Jude Law) land back on At-Attin, the former's parents are seen being briefly held by safety droids before an announcement is made to them and the rest of the planet's locals. The voice belongs to the unseen "Supervisor," the presumed head of At-Attin's mint reserve operation. He's polite, direct, and charmingly British — and precisely what you've come to expect from none other than comedian, writer, and actor Stephen Fry.

For the keen-eared listeners of the show, Fry's voice is unmistakable and has already been applied to equally massive stories that are just as beloved as the many that have unfolded in the "Star Wars" universe. Before "Skeleton Crew," the actor's elegant lilt could be heard narrating the "Harry Potter" audiobooks, along with the reunion special for the "Harry Potter" movies and the 2005 film adaptation to "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." Coincidentally, it was also in 2011 that Fry starred opposite Jude Law as the slightly more overlooked Holmes brother, Mycroft, in Guy Ritchie's "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows." The only question is if these two will have an on-screen reunion before "Skeleton Crew" ends.