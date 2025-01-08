Did Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 7 Canonize Villains From The Legends Lore?

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" has already paid tribute to "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Treasure Planet," showing that the series is just as indebted to swashbuckling adventures and other Disney works as it is to everything that's come before in a galaxy far, far away. What's more, thanks to Jod Na Nawood and Brutus, "Skeleton Crew" enhances the franchise's pirate lore with its own original creations. However, the aforementioned scene in episode 7 takes a moment to honor the galaxy's most vicious marauders from yesteryear.

The Ravagers debuted in the "Star Wars: The Old Republic: Shadow of Revan" video game, and let's just say they have a bad reputation. The crew was originally captained by a pirate named Ruugar, but he was overthrown by his lieutenant Coratanni because what's a pirate story without a mutiny, right? The Ravagers are also known for gleefully killing people, making Jod's mistreatment of the children on "Skeleton Crew" look like a daycare center in comparison.

As of this writing, it's unknown if Glerb and his crewmates are directly connected to the Ravagers. "Skeleton Crew" is set during the New Republic era, so the Ravagers might have been before their time. That said, the show's pirates could have familial connections to the Ravagers, or maybe Glerb just wanted to pay homage to a legendary posse. Either way, Glerb's subtle name-drop suggests that the Ravagers are known in this timeline, and are no longer the forgotten villains from the Legends continuity they used to be.

The "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" season 1 finale drops January 14, 2025, at 6pm PST on Disney+.