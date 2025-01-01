The Star Wars: Clone Wars Easter Egg You Missed In Skeleton Crew Episode 6

The following contains mild spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew."

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" continues traditions that began in the animated "Clone Wars" series, most notably in its depiction of war-ravaged planets that boast French-inspired sensibilities. Creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford's Disney+ show is a love letter to the "Star Wars" franchise as a whole, but episode 6, "Zero Friends Again," features another callback to the aforementioned cartoon that's bound to please eagle-eyed fans of the property.

The moment in question occurs when Jude Law's "Skeleton Crew" character, Jod Na Nawood, gets captured by Brutus (Fred Tatasciore) and his crew of financially-starving pirates. The rogues take their prisoner to a space station with a long central shaft to execute him, but Jod manages to wiggle his way out of it thanks to his gift of gab.

While all of the pirate court drama overshadows the location, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" fans might recognize the base as one of 20 former Republic medical stations scattered throughout the galaxy ... though it's clearly no longer a place of healing. With that in mind, let's take a look at the history of these facilities and examine how much they've changed since being repurposed by pirates.