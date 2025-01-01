The Star Wars: Clone Wars Easter Egg You Missed In Skeleton Crew Episode 6
The following contains mild spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew."
"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" continues traditions that began in the animated "Clone Wars" series, most notably in its depiction of war-ravaged planets that boast French-inspired sensibilities. Creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford's Disney+ show is a love letter to the "Star Wars" franchise as a whole, but episode 6, "Zero Friends Again," features another callback to the aforementioned cartoon that's bound to please eagle-eyed fans of the property.
The moment in question occurs when Jude Law's "Skeleton Crew" character, Jod Na Nawood, gets captured by Brutus (Fred Tatasciore) and his crew of financially-starving pirates. The rogues take their prisoner to a space station with a long central shaft to execute him, but Jod manages to wiggle his way out of it thanks to his gift of gab.
While all of the pirate court drama overshadows the location, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" fans might recognize the base as one of 20 former Republic medical stations scattered throughout the galaxy ... though it's clearly no longer a place of healing. With that in mind, let's take a look at the history of these facilities and examine how much they've changed since being repurposed by pirates.
The history of Haven-class medical stations in the Star Wars universe
"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" depicts the space station as a court for ruthless, greedy, bandits. However, during the Clone Wars era, the facilities, officially known as Haven-class medical stations, were used to treat the Galactic Republic military and store supplies. At the same time, the bases were also targeted by some dangerous folks, which resulted in some drama that makes Jod Na Nawood's predicament look like a stroll through the park in comparison.
"Star Wars: The Clone Wars" sees the Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (voiced by Matt Lanter) and his Padawan Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) forced to defend one of the Republic medical centers from the Separatists' General Grievous (Matthew Wood). The Kaleesh warlord sets out to obliterate one of the facilities after learning that over 60,000 clone troopers are being treated there, proving that wounded soldiers weren't even off-limits to his atrocities. The stations make several appearances throughout the animated series, but this is one of the more notable storylines involving them.
The Haven-class medical stations ultimately fell out of favor during the Imperial era, and the rest is history. However, "Skeleton Crew" highlights that they still serve some use in the galaxy far, far away — and proves that the show's creators know their "Star Wars" history.
New episodes of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" drop Tuesdays at 6pm PST on Disney+.