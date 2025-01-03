David Fincher Used AI In Se7en's 4K Release For A 'Thrillingly Stupid Fix'

In 1995, a few years removed from the critical failure of his debut feature "Alien 3," David Fincher unleashed his second feature film onto the world and proved himself not just a formidable filmmaker, but one of the industry's most promising new voices. That film was "Se7en," featuring Morgan Freeman as veteran detective William Somerset and Brad Pitt's eager detective David Mills. The two are paired together to investigate a series of brutal and twisted murders inspired by each of the seven deadly sins, and thanks to a downright iconic ending scene, "Se7en" has maintained a reputation as one of the greatest crime thrillers of all time.

Recently, Collider's Perri Nemiroff interviewed Fincher about the film 30 years later, and the changes that were made for the new IMAX and 4K physical media releases. Nemiroff noted that Fincher had previously stated during a talk at Tribeca that he wouldn't make major changes to his films for 4K releases, but was curious if there was anything he did change for "Se7en." It's here that Fincher's attention to detail really kicked into gear because he discussed fixing a problem that it's doubtful anyone else has ever really noticed. It's a sequence where two actors are meeting at a bar to have a chat, and despite having 14 or 15 takes of each setup, "when you pick the ones that mean the most to you in terms of a performance, every once in a while, you're going to have technological malfeasance."

The result was what Fincher called "this unasked-for and unearned camera pan where a character moved, and then the camera panned over to follow them but followed them late and overshot them and ended up seeing more of the bar than was intended." This minor mistake must have been bothering him for years, because he took the opportunity to fix this scene with AI.