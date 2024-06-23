Why Director David Fincher Isn't Worried About AI

With the exception of "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (and maybe "The Game"), David Fincher's oeuvre (including his television series "House of Cards" and the dearly missed "Mindhunter") collectively expresses a resoundingly dim view of humankind. He's not cruel about it, nor is he despondent; often, he seems darkly amused by the unfettered manifestation of our worst instincts, and the heights people can reach when they eschew inconvenient virtues like compassion and ethics.

Even when he gets a tad heavy-handed with his messaging (though, given the pernicious misinterpretation of "Fight Club" by incels and Q-Anon-ers, perhaps he could stand to lay it on even thicker once in a while), I'm glad a deep thinker and master cinematic craftsman like Fincher is out there exploring our tendency to become our worst selves. He's certainly been swamped with potential inspiration over the last decade, and, given his technical expertise, one subject I'd love to see him tackle is the use of AI as not just as a creative cog, but a full-blown engine. There's an obvious cautionary-tale approach to profoundly untalented goons harnessing the plagiaristic power of ChatGPT to write/publish unreadably robotic text or generate nightmarishly malformed visual art.

Stanley Kubrick would've been all over this in some form or fashion (as with digital cinema, I'm not sure where he would've landed), and Fincher, as arguably the most Kubrickian director of our age, possesses the ideal combination of tech smarts, filmmaking skill, and skepticism to get under the hood of this nascent "virtual assistant."

As Fincher revealed in a 2023 interview with GQ, he's keeping a close eye on the development of AI. How does he feel about it? He's not entirely sure just yet.