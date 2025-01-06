Frasier's Premise Came From An Unused Cheers Storyline & A Real-Life Radio Doctor

When "Cheers" ended in 1992, the original plan wasn't for Kelsey Grammer to get his own Frasier Crane spin-off. Instead, "Cheers" writers David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee developed a show about a paralyzed millionaire to be played by Grammer, but were quickly turned away by NBC. The network then advised the writing trio to further develop the character of Frasier Crane, and thus "Frasier" as we know it was born.

Except, there was a little more to it than that. It's all well and good to take a beloved "Cheers" character and give him a spin-off, but since the majority of Dr. Crane's time on that original series was spent in the titular bar, the actual premise of his spin-off was not immediately obvious. What's more, the show's producers had a big concern about Grammer when "Frasier" first started. The character was a tad more buffoonish on "Cheers" than he ended up being on his spin-off, and at the time Angell, Casey, and Lee were unclear on how to translate Frasier from a member of the ensemble to a leading man.

Interestingly enough, the idea that eventually kick-started Frasier's own series came not from completely abandoning his "Cheers" origin. Rather, it came from embracing an unused storyline from that beloved sitcom and melding it with a real-life example.