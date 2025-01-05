The Frasier Writers Set Out To Make An Anti-Seinfeld Sitcom

To be clear, "Frasier" was not a complete overhaul of the sitcom format. Not only was it created by three sitcom legends in the form of David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee of "Cheers" fame, but it also used the same multi-camera shooting format utilized on every other sitcom of the moment. "Frasier" made use of sitcom directing legend James Burrows, who also transitioned from "Cheers" to "Frasier" and who lent his talents to pretty much every show of the genre ever made, including "Friends." Couple that with the studio audience and the aforementioned general 90s aura of the whole thing and you've got a sitcom that, on the surface, isn't exactly a revolution of the genre.

But when you look more closely, "Frasier" really was trying surprisingly unconventional things throughout its run. Take the black title cards that separate acts. These trademarks of the series are yet another aspect that grew out of Lee and his writers' desire to subvert sitcom standards. As Lee went on to explain in his Television Academy Foundation interview, the mindset was best summed up as, "Do we need those exterior shots of buildings? Is the audience smart enough to know that if we're in Frasier's apartment that he's probably inside an apartment building, and we don't need to see the outside of it?" Indeed, these sorts of establishing shots are so deeply embedded in the DNA of sitcoms that we barely notice it when the camera pans up the side of the "Friends" apartment building in New York accompanied by a quick musical sting to signal the start of a new scene, or even when we get an opening shot of Jerry's own building in "Seinfeld."

For Lee and his crew, however, doing away with this standard feature of sitcoms was a necessity, leading to the creation of the black title cards between scenes. Even then, "Frasier" pushed things ever further by eschewing any kind of musical accompaniment whatsoever. "We don't have to have music," Lee noted, "and to this day I think it is still the only sitcom that does not have interstitial music cues for whatever that's worth." In that sense, while "Frasier" is more than capable of lulling you into '90s-sitcom induced comfort, it is simultaneously maintaining a deceptively disruptive approach, giving us all yet another reason to love the show.