Bruce Willis Has A Secret Cameo In The Star Trek Parody The Orville

Seth MacFarlane is now (and perhaps always will be) best known as the man behind his massive animated hit shows "Family Guy" and "American Dad." MacFarlane's creations now rival the likes of "The Simpsons" and "South Park" in terms of longevity and staying power in pop culture. But MacFarlane is more than that, as evidenced by his live-action love letter to "Star Trek" aka "The Orville."

The series, which as of this writing has run for a total of three seasons, premiered on Fox in 2017. "The Orville" later moved to Hulu for its third season, which arguably changed the show for the better but that's another issue entirely. During the show's second season when it was still on Fox, it actually featured a cameo from none other than action maestro Bruce Willis. That said, viewers would be forgiven for not noticing him.

Willis lent his talents to the episode entitled "Deflectors," which was the seventh episode of season 2, airing on Valentine's Day of 2019. That feels appropriate given what happens in said episode. It sees a famous engineer from Moclus come aboard the Orville to upgrade the ship's deflectors. Hence, the title. He tells Talla (Jessica Szohr) that he is attracted to her. However, being attracted to females is frowned upon on Moclus, resulting in a prison sentence.

As part of a B-plot in the episode, Kelly (Adrianne Palicki) had broken up with Cassius (Chris Johnson). An old friend of Cassius' named Groogan, who is essentially a big alien flower of the alien race known as a Katrudian, sneaks aboard the Orville to try and convince Kelly to give him another chance. That alien flower is voiced by none other than the star of "Die Hard" and "Armageddon" himself, Bruce Willis.