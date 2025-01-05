Who Did Ryan O'Neal Play On Fox's Bones?

"Bones" ran from 2005 to 2017 and for almost every one of those years, Ryan O'Neal was a part of the show — though he only showed up as a recurring character. Beginning in 2006, O'Neal played Max Keenan, the father of Emily Deschanel's Temperance "Bones" Brennan. When he's first introduced, he and Temperance have a difficult relationship as a result of Max being mostly absent during his daughter and her brother, Russ (Loren Dean)'s younger years. The character first appears in season two, episode 11 "Judas on a Pole" where he pretends to be a priest to get close to his daughter. During that season David Boreanaz's Agent Seeley Booth arrests Max for his involvement in criminal activities years prior. This leads Brennan to investigate her father's past extensively, revealing his history in more detail and helping Brennan gain a better understanding of why Max was absent.

As it turns out, Max and his wife, Ruth, were bank robbers and Max chose to embrace a life of crime as he saw no other alternative when it came to providing for his children. Initially, he tried to leave his life of crime behind but was forced to leave his children after members of his former criminal gang caught up to him. This ultimately led to him and his children becoming estranged. But following his arrest by Booth in season two of "Bones," a jury acquits Max of murder in season three and he is released from custody. This allows him to become much more of a presence in Brennan's life and his character reappears throughout the ensuing seasons as he rebuilds his connection with his daughter.

In the season 12 episode, "The Scare in the Score," Max sacrifices his own life to protect his grandchildren, with Bones and her father having a heartfelt conversation in the hospital prior to his passing. This marked the last appearance of Ryan O'Neal in the series.