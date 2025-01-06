Who Plays Ponyboy Curtis In The Outsiders?

"The Outsiders" was C. Thomas Howell's second film after Steven Spielberg's "E.T. The Extra Terrestrial," where he played Tyler, one of big brother Michael's (Robert MacNaughton) friends. Even if he got to be one of the kids on the bikes, Howell's role in "The Outsiders" was definitely a more demanding step-up. He was also the youngest of the cast, born in 1966 and an actual teenager during filming. (Most of the other young men in "The Outsiders" were in their early 20s — the baby-faced Ralph Macchio was actually one of the oldest, born in 1961.)

Howell's believable youth makes him extra convincing as the naive emotional center of the Greasers and the film. Johnny pleads that Ponyboy "stay gold," but Howell's later roles definitely do not have the same doe-eyed innocence. After "The Outsiders," Howell appeared in "Red Dawn," played the lead in romantic comedy "Secret Admirer," and then his career hit its big bump. In 1986's "Soul Man," he played a young white man who pretends to be Black to qualify for a law school scholarship. And yes, Howell did wear blackface in "Soul Man," the movie which is now credited with seriously hurting his career.

These days, Howell is mostly a character actor with a large television resume. In particular, he had a recurring role on "Criminal Minds" during seasons 4-5 (when the serial killer profiling police procedural was at its best). Howell played George Foyet, the lone surviving victim of masked, long-disappeared killer The Boston Reaper. In season 4 episode "Omnivore," the Reaper comes out of retirement; it turns out he made a deal with the case investigator Detective Tom Shaunessy, to vanish until either one of them dies. Unfortunately, Shaunessy passes first and the main characters are called in to catch the returned Reaper.

Foyet initially appears to be a fragile man, still shaken many years later from barely surviving a multiple stabbing attack (while his girlfriend didn't). Then it turns out Foyet is the Reaper, having framed himself as a victim to throw off suspicion. He escapes at the end of "Omnivore" and becomes particularly obsessed with series lead Aaron Hotchner (Thomas Gibson), who refused the same deal Shaunessy made. The Reaper stalks Hotchner and his family until being killed in the episode "100."

Howell's role as the Reaper may well be what got him the voiceover role of another psychopath: Reverse-Flash/Eobard Thawne in "Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox."