Why A Classic Scene From The Outsiders Was Originally Cut From The Movie

The author apparently wasn't the only one who didn't love the theatrical cut of "The Outsiders." Co-star Ralph Macchio noted that "a big part" of Lowe's third-act monologue was cut out, and Hinton told EW, "Poor Rob Lowe must have thought [his performance] was horrible. It depressed him for a long time." Coppola said that the movie was cut down due to "time constraints" imposed by the studio, and admitted that "at the time it was not a friendly relationship with the then-regime that ran Warner Bros." But he also cited more nebulous concerns over the scene. "In those days, I was a little bit leery myself of such a beautiful boy like Sodapop in bed, hugging his brother," Coppola told the outlet. "It was only later when I took the film to be shown to my granddaughter's class that I realized the kids knew the book better than the film expressed."

For fans of Hinton's book, the assumed implication here that viewers would mistake this moment of familial intimacy for incest or generally predatory behavior is baffling. For one thing, most kids who grew up working-class during this era slept in the same bed as a sibling at one point or another, and this comes across as a routine night — aside from the deep conversation. For another, as multiple generations of former teen girls and gays would tell you, "The Outsiders" already had plenty of shippable, cute dudes who were not related. It's a story about tenderness, toughness, and fragility, and it's a shame that one of the scenes that best reflected that complex dichotomy was taken out of the original film.