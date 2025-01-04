Why Gilligan's Island Was 'Way Ahead' Of Adam West's Batman, According To Jim Backus

Sherwood Schwartz's sitcom "Gilligan's Island" was a tremendous success when it premiered in 1964. The premise is well-known to TV viewers the world over, thanks to its immensely catchy theme song. Five passengers set sail from Hawai'i one afternoon, hoping to take a three-hour boat tour of the island, guided by the Captain and the First Mate of the S.S. Minnow. The ship, however, hit bad weather, was thrown off-course, and crash-landed on an uncharted tropical island. The series showed the travails of the seven stranded castaways as they aimed to survive, and consistently bungled their own attempts at escape. "Gilligan's Island" took place in a cartoonish world, however, where there was no actual scarcity or death. Everything was bright and clean and the castaways generally got along.

Meanwhile, two years later ...

William Dozier's adventure comedy series "Batman" was a tremendous success when it premiered in 1966. Its premise was novel for the time: it was a superhero show that aired single stories in two half-hour blocks, two nights in a row. The first episode would always end with a cliffhanger, which would be resolved the following evening. Batman and Robin faced off against a guest villain for every episode, and the villains were mostly played by interesting character actors. "Batman" took place in a cartoonish world, however, where there was no actual scarcity or death. Everything was bright and clean, and Batman and Robin generally got along.

As one can imagine, though, actor Jim Backus, who played Thurston Howell III on "Gilligan's Island," prefers his own show to "Batman." Indeed, in 1966 with the New York Times News Service (quoted in an article on MeTV), Backus declared "Island" to have been one step ahead of "Batman," in terms of broad cartoonish satire.