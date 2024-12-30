This DC Universe Theory Spells Bad News For Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern Future

The biggest clues about "Lanterns" come from James Gunn himself. During an appearance on Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Gunn had this to say about the series:

"They're terrestrial-bound. It's not in outer space. We don't have a thousand Green Lanterns or any of that stuff. It's a grounded story that's being told through another lens in a way that's really — it's an HBO series, and it's going to be an HBO series. I'm happy with that and I love the scripts."

The scripts in question come from folks like Damon Lindelof ("Watchmen," "Lost," "The Leftovers") and Chris Mundy ("Criminal Minds," "Ozark"), and since DC Studios has compared "Lanterns" to "True Detective," it certainly seems that the show will feature a massive crime for Jordan and Stewart to solve. Seeing as Guy Gardner is a major Green Lantern in the comics but the role he may play on "Lanterns" is kept under wraps, it doesn't seem all that unreasonable to theorize that he might be connected to said crime. Redditor u/jjeisy has given this some thought, too, and suggested that Fillion's age means he's unlikely to remain a major part of the DCU for too long. As such, their theory goes as follows: