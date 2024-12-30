How Many Votes A Movie Needs To Get A Best Picture Nomination At The Oscars

For most of its existence, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has maintained an illustrious aura around its highest honor, the Best Picture Oscar. There have been egregious missteps in this category to be sure (e.g. "How Green Was My Valley" over "Citizen Kane" in 1941, "Driving Miss Daisy" over the not-even-nominated "Do the Right Thing" in 1989, and "Green Book" over anything projected onto a theater screen in 2018), but for the most part, Academy voters wind up zeroing in on a worthy winner; that film may not be your favorite of the year, but you can at least stomach it taking the top prize.

One reason the Best Picture Oscar is so coveted is that everyone in the AMPAS membership, from actors to publicists, gets to participate in the nominating process. Whereas nominees in other categories tend to be determined by members of each branch, Best Picture is a free-for-all, which makes it the truest reflection of how the industry feels about the state of motion pictures (and, to a degree, society) in that given year. Sometimes a movie hits hard at the moment ("The Best Years of Our Lives" may be the best example of this), while other times a movie is clearly a timeless classic upon arrival (like "The Silence of the Lambs").

So how does a movie rise above the vast majority of its competition to become a Best Picture nominee? There's an actual number of votes that'll get the film over the threshold, and it changes from year to year.