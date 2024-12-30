Why Are TV Commercials So Dang Loud? It's Not Just You

Whether you're fully engaged with your favorite show and can't wait to see what happens next, or you're dozing off on the couch to reruns of your favorite reality series, there is nothing on this planet quite as frustrating as the obnoxiously loud commercial. Seemingly turned up a dozen decibels to shake viewers into paying attention to whatever product or service is being hawked, these nightmarish assaults on our ears feel like they should be illegal. And they are... kind of. Unfortunately, it's all a bit complicated, and the result is a whole lot of loud commercials.

Sometimes commercials can be great fun, like when major directors decide to tackle a bit of salesmanship or even when a company clearly doesn't understand what sells and makes things really weird (looking at you, the 2024 Paramount+ Super Bowl spot), but it's never fun to be blasted with a much louder volume than you chose to put on your TV, no matter how cool the commercial might be. Despite efforts from the U.S. government to limit the volume of commercials compared to the shows they air alongside, for many audiences, commercials continue to get louder and louder.