There's Only One Gilligan's Island Christmas Episode

Holiday episodes have long been a staple of TV sitcoms. Just about every long-running series gets around to doing at least one Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas episode, while some shows (like "The Big Bang Theory") turn it into a tradition. When done well, they can reveal more about the main characters via reflections on past holidays in their lives or simply the sight of watching them deal with the pressure of, say, finding the perfect costume or whipping up a feast to remember. With Christmas, there's often a touch of melancholy mixed in with the festive spirit. Some people feel lonely or regretful at Christmastime, so it's comforting to see one or more of our favorite characters do a little soul searching.

If you're looking for characters to contend with life's curveballs in a meaningful way, you're probably not looking to "Gilligan's Island." The Sherwood Schwartz sitcom about seven castaways stuck on a deserted island somewhere in the Pacific Ocean is easily one of the most broadly comedic sitcoms in the history of television. The characters were shallow types that fulfilled their narrative duty in wholly predictable ways every single episode. And because "Gilligan's Island" was constructed for the long haul (which got unexpectedly interrupted when it was cancelled to keep the less popular "Gunsmoke" on the air), you tuned in to every episode knowing that no matter how foolproof a plan the characters have conjured, they would be stuck on the island by the time the credits rolled.

Still, when Schwartz and his writers crafted their sole Christmas episode during the first season, they managed to soften the zaniness with just a touch of heart.