Why Russell Johnson Replaced John Gabriel As The Professor On Gilligan's Island

Deep-cut fans of Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island" will likely be able to tell you all about the show's original pilot episode, "Marooned." Considered a "dry run" of the series, "Marooned" featured the same premise — seven whimsically mismatched castaways are trapped together on an uncharted desert isle — but the characters were reshuffled a little bit. Gilligan (Bob Denver), the Skipper (Alan Hale), and the Howells (Jim Backus and Natalie Schafer) were present, but the Professor (Russell Johnson), Ginger (Tina Louise), and Mary Ann (Dawn Wells) hadn't been invented yet.

In their places were completely different characters played by different actors. The original Ginger was played by Kit Smythe and was a sardonic secretary. Mary Ann was originally a character named Bunny, Ginger's ditzy best friend, played by Nancy McCarthy. The Professor, meanwhile, was originally a high school teacher played by actor John Gabriel, probably best known for appearing in 726 episodes of the soap opera "Ryan's Hope." The original theme song to "Gilligan's Island" also wasn't yet the amazing sea shanty we all know and love, but an upbeat calypso number written by John Williams.

Schwartz felt the series needed some fine-tuning, and he made the appropriate alterations, re-forming certain characters and using the (quite frankly better) new theme song. The new Professor (real name: Roy Hinkley) was played by Johnson, and he provided the show with a straight man, providing clear-thinking and good judgement among other characters that were frequently buffoonish. It was important for the dynamic of "Gilligan's Island" that an "adult" be included.

Which may be a large reason why Gabriel was replaced. It seems that the young actor was far too energetic and youthful for his own good.