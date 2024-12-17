The Big Bang Theory's Best Christmas Episode, According To IMDb

It is an unwritten rule of television that you can't have a long-running sitcom and not do at least a few holiday-themed episodes. Thanksgiving episode? The opportunity to bring in notable guest stars to play parents and relatives of the main characters? A must. Halloween episode? Throw the whole cast into silly and/or sexy costumes? Ratings gold.

And then there's the Christmas episode. This is the opportunity for even the snarkiest series on television to open their Grinchy hearts to the unifying spirit of the season. (No show did it better than "Community.") Sure, Christmas has been commercialized all out of proportion; it's the most stress-filled time of the year, when everyone, regardless of yearly income, feels compelled to overspend to show everyone in their life they love them. But sitcoms ranging from the traditional ("Happy Days") to the newfangled ("The Office") have traditionally sidestepped this cynicism to warm our chilled, anxious hearts, if only for a half-hour.

One sitcom that straddled the traditional and modern styles was "The Big Bang Theory." For 12 seasons, Sheldon, Leonard, Penny, Howard, Raj and the rest of the crew courted viewers both accustomed and new to the form. Arguably, its most traditional flourish was its adherence to holiday episodes. Creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady did six Christmas episodes over the series run, and they're all well-liked by the show's fans. (At the very least, they're nowhere near the five worst "Big Bang Theory" episodes.) But one Christmas episode isn't just considered the best of the six (according to the Internet Movie Database), but it also ranks as one of the series' high-water marks full-stop.