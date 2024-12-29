What The Karate Kid: Legends Trailer Could Tell Us About Cobra Kai's Ending
We have yet to step off the mat for the final time with "Cobra Kai" and already we've been given our first glimpse at the upcoming extension of the "Karate Kid" universe with "The Karate Kid: Legends" trailer. The new movie set for release in 2025 will, for the first time, see both the original Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) team-up with Jackie Chan's Mr. Han from the 2010 film. Together, they'll be waxing on and off some words of wisdom to a brand new martial arts prodigy Li Fong (newcomer, Ben Wang). But with a new kid on the karate chopping block, does any of what we've seen so far hint at the eagerly anticipated finale of "Cobra Kai" and the frayed relationship Danny had with his knuckle-headed frenemy, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka)?
While it might not come as a surprise that the original Karate Kid would be making an appearance in "Legends," it does at least confirm that he makes it out alive out of "Cobra Kai." That might have been something of a no-brainer a year ago had it not been for the shocking death of Kwon in "Cobra Kai" season 6, part 2, suggesting that between now and its end, anyone is at risk of being killed off. But perhaps what we should be focusing on isn't who makes it from the beloved show to the upcoming movie, when it could be the other way around.
Could the season finale of Cobra Kai see an appearance from Jackie Chan?
What we know of "The Karate Kid: Legends" so far is that former friends of Mr. Myagi (Pat Morita), Han and LaRusso are working together, but could this union begin with the former paying a visit to the latter at the end of "Cobra Kai?" Like a Nick Fury of "The Karate Kid" universe, there's a chance that Jackie Chan's character who hasn't been seen for 14 years will drop in on the LaRusso household to ask him for a favor (even if Macchio himself doubted a cameo would work). Perhaps even the next karate kid (no, not Hilary Swank) could ask for tips directly as well. For fans of "Cobra Kai" who were reluctant about the next chapter, it would certainly provide enough of a tease to get them excited and smoothly shift the focus away from the All Valley folks and their love for karate.
Then again there's no confirmation in the preview just how things ended for LaRusso and his class. They might not leave the Sekai Taikai victorious after all, which could give Danny the nudge to train one more karate kid with the same hunger for being the best around. For now, we'll have to wait and see when "Cobra Kai" gives its last kick-in on Netflix on February 13, and "The Karate Kid: Legends" appears in theaters on May 30.