What The Karate Kid: Legends Trailer Could Tell Us About Cobra Kai's Ending

We have yet to step off the mat for the final time with "Cobra Kai" and already we've been given our first glimpse at the upcoming extension of the "Karate Kid" universe with "The Karate Kid: Legends" trailer. The new movie set for release in 2025 will, for the first time, see both the original Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) team-up with Jackie Chan's Mr. Han from the 2010 film. Together, they'll be waxing on and off some words of wisdom to a brand new martial arts prodigy Li Fong (newcomer, Ben Wang). But with a new kid on the karate chopping block, does any of what we've seen so far hint at the eagerly anticipated finale of "Cobra Kai" and the frayed relationship Danny had with his knuckle-headed frenemy, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka)?

While it might not come as a surprise that the original Karate Kid would be making an appearance in "Legends," it does at least confirm that he makes it out alive out of "Cobra Kai." That might have been something of a no-brainer a year ago had it not been for the shocking death of Kwon in "Cobra Kai" season 6, part 2, suggesting that between now and its end, anyone is at risk of being killed off. But perhaps what we should be focusing on isn't who makes it from the beloved show to the upcoming movie, when it could be the other way around.