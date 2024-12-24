Rotten Tomatoes Users Think This Is The Worst Christopher Nolan Movie

Since breaking through with his second feature "Memento" in 2001, Christopher Nolan has been one of the most critically celebrated and commercially popular filmmakers on the planet. He's been nominated for eight Academy Awards (winning Best Picture and Best Director in 2024 with "Oppenheimer") and currently ranks seventh on the list of highest-grossing directors of all time (not adjusted for inflation). Career-wise, you can't do it much better than Nolan: he kicked off with two indies, dipped his toe in the studio waters before tackling a major franchise with "Batman Begins," didn't overstay his welcome with said franchise, and is now a brand name himself à la Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, and George Lucas. With his track record, he can make just about any film he wants at the studio of his choosing.

Now that he's about to embark on feature number 13 (a currently untitled film starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Zendaya), you'd think we could look back over his 26-year career and find at least one film that drew a smattering of critical and audience opprobrium. By this point in their filmographies, Spielberg had elicited critical disfavor with "1941" and "Hook," while Lucas had taken the heat for being the producer of "Howard the Duck." These movies all receive a splat at Rotten Tomatoes from critics (though users give "Hook" a favorable 76%).

So what about Nolan? Does he have a stinker in his oeuvre?