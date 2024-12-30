5 Reasons Jake Gyllenhaal Is Perfect For James Gunn's Batman

"The Batman" director Matt Reeves has chosen to keep his version of Gotham City, in which Robert Pattinson is Bruce Wayne, separate from the larger DC Universe — which means that the DCU's Wayne Manor is still in need of an occupant. Director Andy Muschietti's upcoming live-action movie "The Brave and the Bold" will see the Dark Knight in a way we've never seen him on the big screen before: as a father. Confirmed during Gunn's first announcement of the DC slate, the Batman in that world will be taking his estranged son, Damien Wayne, under his cape and fighting the criminals of Gotham as a heroic father-and-son team.

It's still early days for "The Brave and the Bold," which doesn't yet have a release date and has yet to cast its Batman. Plenty of actors have been considered for the role, or proposed by fans, over the years — and one name that's often been in circulation is Jake Gyllenhaal. While it might be hard to imagine now, Gyllenhaal has an interesting body of work that would make him an ideal fit for the role. In fact, that there was a time when one of the most revered directors in Hollywood had him in mind to play Gotham's protector.