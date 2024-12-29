The Only Star Wars Actor To Cameo In The Family Guy Parody Episodes

The 2007-2011 "Family Guy" trilogy parodying the original "Star Wars" trilogy (labeled "Laugh It Up, Fuzzball" on DVD release) was audacious enough to work. The show's humor is built on cutaway gags, often ripe with movie parodies, so recreating the "Star Wars" movies wholesale took that to another level. At the time, both "Star Wars" and "Family Guy" fit under the Fox corporate umbrella, and "Star Wars" creator George Lucas is a "Family Guy" fan who was eager to lend support.

The "Family Guy" creative team are Gen X-ers who grew up with the original trilogy; the series' creator/lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane was born in 1973, so "Star Wars" was a part of his childhood. (Even if MacFarlane is ultimately more of a Trekkie.) However, "Laugh It Up Fuzzball" was released at the right time to get another generation's attention. Namely, young boys who (a.) were obsessed with "Star Wars" because of the prequel trilogy and (b.) thought "Family Guy" was the funniest thing ever because the characters used naughty words. (I'm speaking from personal experience here.)

"Laugh It Up, Fuzzball" recasts the Griffin family and friends into the roles of the original "Star Wars" trilogy: Chris Griffin becomes Luke Skywalker, while his parents Peter and Lois become Han Solo and Princess Leia. Talking dog Brian Griffin, of course, becomes Chewbacca, evil infant Stewie is Darth Vader, and family friends Cleveland and Quagmire are R2-D2 and C-3PO.

In the third and final episode, "It's A Trap" (parodying "Return of the Jedi"), "Family Guy" even got a cameo from a member of the original "Star Wars" cast. Surprisingly, it was not Mark Hamill, even though these days he's most prolific as a voice actor. (Hamill had previously appeared in a "Family Guy" cutaway gag as Luke Skywalker performing laser eye surgery with a lightsaber.)

No, the cameo in "It's A Trap" was the late Carrie Fisher, who also had a recurring role on "Family Guy" as Peter's boss Angela.