Barack Obama's 10 Favorite Movies Of 2024 Include Dune: Part Two

As 2024 draws to a close, everyone who's prone to opining on the art they've consumed throughout the year is making their lists of bests, worsts and so on. Your friendly neighborhood entertainment junkies at /Film have been busy little beavers over the last couple of weeks, compiling what we collectively believe to be the year's 20 best movies and 15 best TV shows. You may or may not agree with our selections, but we do hope you'll give each and every title a shot if you've got the time.

This list-making bug doesn't just bite critics; regular ol' moviegoers love to get in on the act as well. All you have to do is spend a little time on TikTok or YouTube, and you'll find folks of all ages weighing in on their favorites of the year. One person we've become accustomed to hearing from every December is former president Barack Obama. Even when he was in office, he managed to set aside time to watch movies and television, and read a load of books. He even formed his own production company when he left office (Higher Ground Productions), so entertainment is clearly much more than a hobby for him.

If you've been waiting for Obama to release his 2024 lists, that time has arrived. What were the former chief executive's favorite movies of 2024?