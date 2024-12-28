Denzel Washington Surprised His Equalizer Director By Inventing An Unlikely Character Trait

The "Equalizer" movies, of which there are now three, are based on the 1980s CBS television series of the same name. But Antoine Fuqua's films chart their own course, creating a very different story for Denzel Washington's Robert McCall. For one thing, Washington's version of the character has Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, which not only wasn't an aspect of the original series, it wasn't even in the movie's script.

When we first meet McCall in 2014's "The Equalizer," he's a Boston-dwelling widower living a quiet life and working in a hardware store. Of course, as things develop he reveals an entirely different side to himself, displaying the kind of combat skills that might even give John Wick a run for his money. While Washington could have approached such an archetypal action character without thinking too much about it, the man brought his characteristic insight to the part, telling the BBC, "The producer wanted the name and basic premise and that was about it. I helped develop the character a bit more."

It seems one of his biggest contributions to McCall's character was the obsessive compulsive aspect, a subject Washington began reading about after signing onto the project. The actor told the BBC, "I developed a backstory for myself that whatever it was he used to do — and I'm glad we don't say — caused an amount of damage or post-traumatic stress. He's lost his wife — we don't quite know why — and it manifests itself in this obsessive compulsive behaviour." That behavior is most obvious in McCall's use of his watch to time his various takedowns of entire groups of goons. But what's really interesting about the whole OCD element of McCall's character is that Washington didn't tell his director about any it until shooting began.