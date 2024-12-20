The Simpsons Christmas Special That's Dominating The Disney+ Charts

Everyone knows it's been a long time since "The Simpsons" was good. The golden age of this unbelievably long-running series is a distant memory at this point, and enough has been said about the show's lack of quality in the modern age that I'll just leave it there. What's interesting is that now and then we get signs of life from the body of this animated series, which otherwise seemed to have long since flatlined. In 2023, for example, this very site proclaimed that "The Simpsons" is still good after seasons 33 and 34 suggested the quality was improving somewhat. Now, we have "The Simpsons: O C'mon All Ye Faithful," a Christmas special that celebrates the show's 35th anniversary and does so well enough to have gone over nicely with fans and, according to the Disney+ charts, streaming audiences in general.

The latest "Simpsons" Christmas special is not only a throwback to a classic Ned Flanders episode, but it also harkens back to the early years of "The Simpsons," ie. where the writing was second-to-none, the stories grounded and heartfelt, and the animation charmingly janky in its own way. Okay, maybe that last one hasn't changed. But the new special, now streaming on Disney+, does manage to tell a somewhat charming tale that sees mentalist Derren Brown visit Springfield and accidentally hypnotize Homer into believing he's Santa Claus himself. As the special, which runs for 43 minutes across two episodes, continues, the story morphs into a much more emotional tale about Flanders losing his faith and reflecting on the loss of his two wives, Maude and Edna.

If that sounds a bit maudlin and non-festive, it certainly hasn't stopped the special from seeing success, as its reviews and standing on the Disney+ charts show.