The Simpsons Christmas Special's Best Joke Is Straight Out Of Family Guy

"The Simpsons" is a cultural institution, a show that has changed both TV and animation since it began airing in 1989. Since then, "The Simpsons" has told stories as heartfelt and emotional as "And Maggie Makes Three" highlighting the sacrifices Homer makes for his family, or as silly and bonkers as the non-canonical crime parody "A Serious Flanders" and the very violent deaths of some of our favorite characters.

In 35 years of the show, "The Simpsons" has earned a reputation of making accurate predictions about our real world. In tackling so many different topics and making fun of so many targets, some of the jokes or plots end up becoming true weeks or even years after the episode airs — including absurd predictions like prescient presidential election results, to Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox, and faulty voting machines.

Not only has this happened with "The Simpsons" predicting actual events, but the fact that the show has gone on for so long and told so many stories across hundreds of episodes mean other shows eventually struggle to come up with new things to do that haven't been covered by the series, which resulted in "South Park" parodying this very issue in "Simpsons Already Did It."

It turns out, after 35 years, sometimes another show actually did it first. In the case of "O C'mon All Ye Faithful," the new "Simpsons" Christmas special on Disney+, there is a fantastic joke that was already covered years prior — by "Family Guy."