The Star Trek Character You Likely Didn't Realize Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Played

In the "Star Trek: Enterprise" episode "Chosen Realm" (January 14, 2004), the Enterprise rescues a group of Triannons whose ship was damaged by a spatial anomaly. The captain of the Triannons, a man named Pri'Nam D'Jamat (Conor O'Farrell), explains that he leads a religious sect self-tasked with the exploration of multiple mysterious mechanical spheres that are scattered throughout this part of the galaxy. The spheres, he says, were created by the gods, and will guide his people toward the correct religious doctrine. He believes that the space around the spheres is holy land (a Chosen Realm, if you will).

Rather suddenly, one of D'Jamat's retinue explodes in a suicide bombing. D'Jamat demands that Captain Archer (Scott Bakula) turn over control of the Enterprise to his sect, as he wants to use the ship's advanced weapons to aid a holy war raging back on his home planet. The bulk of the episode is a game of cat-and-mouse between D'Jamat and Archer as the latter tries to wrest control of the Enterprise back from the religious zealots. There are clever transporter-based escapes, and Dr. Phlox (John Billingsley) figures out how to neutralize the zealots' chemical explosives. The ending of "Chosen Realm" contains a harsh, ironic twist worthy of the original "Star Trek."

D'Jamat's lead lieutenant, a character named Yarrick, was portrayed by actor Vince Grant, and his religious doubts play a central role in the episode's plot. His other followers, however, were totally loyal, and even seemed to know how (generally) to operate the Enterprise once they took over. The Triannon who takes over the Enterprise's science station is a very minor character named Jareb. Jareb, as it so happens, was played by none other than Taylor Sheridan, better known these days as the creator of the hit shows "Yellowstone" (on which he acts) and "Tulsa King," and the writer of ultra-manly critical darlings like "Sicario," "Hell or High Water," and "Those Who Wish Me Dead."