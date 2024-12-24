Jack Nicholson Created A Secret Trick That's Key To Every Part He Ever Played

Further explaining his process of using "secrets" to motivate his performances, Jack Nicholson used "Chinatown," in which he plays private investigator J.J. Gittes, as an example. This time, however, the secret had to do with his off-screen shenanigans.

"There was a kind of triangular offstage situation," said the actor. "I had just started going with [co-star] John Huston's daughter, which the world might not have been aware of, but it could actually feed the moment-to-moment reality of my scene with him.” Nicholson has described Huston as a surrogate father, so perhaps sleeping with his daughter, Angelica Huston, really did allow him to break out of that sort of intense a bond with his co-star — though it seems like less of a secret to his performance and more of Jack living up to his public reputation. Nicholson also slapped Faye Dunaway for real (with her permission) in "Chinatown," which will always help to sell the performance and seems like a pretty effective "secret" in and of itself.

Elsewhere, the actor revealed that he used his father's own sunglasses for his role as George Hanson in "Easy Rider," with Nicholson saying, "It's not necessarily meant for a result but for what it does for you."

He also spoke about a climatic scene in 1981 historical drama "Reds," which required him to hand his co-star Diane Keaton a poem. The star revealed that he actually gave Keaton a real poem. "That poem I gave to Miss Keaton," he said. "I wrote a real poem that was extremely revealing [...] It's the kind of thing no one else sees, but you know it's there. And believe me, I did not misplace that prop."

What was Nicholson's "secret" for playing the CEO in "How Do You Know?" I guess that's something we'll never know, since the man has completely disappeared from the industry (though he did pop into a Lakers game in 2023). But it would be interesting to learn if he was still using this technique by that point — though it really seems like no "secret" could have saved that particular movie.