Why Jack Nicholson Slapped Faye Dunaway For Real On The Set Of Chinatown

Roman Polanski's 1974 neo-noir "Chinatown" is so good that many lump it together with the great first-wave noir films of the 1940s. Polanski presented it as a throwback genre, but included all the modern style — and in-vogue cynicism — that the 1970s had to offer. Unusual for the genre, "Chinatown" also delved into the rather boring world of Los Angeles utility politics, and how merely diverting the water supply from one part of the city to another can reveal a web of corruption, murder, and sexual abuse.

Jack Nicholson plays Jake Gittes, a too-smart-for-all-this private investigator who tends to make a living catching cheating spouses. Jake is confronted by a socialite named Evelyn Mulwray (Faye Dunaway), who points out that his tailing of her husband Hollis led to his death. Evelyn hires Jake to investigate Hollis' death, assuming it to be a murder. From there, Jake discovers a tapestry of money and civic corruption he could never have predicted. Jake will eventually find that Evelyn and her father, Noah Cross (John Huston), are tangled up in all this, as is a mysterious girl that Evelyn is protecting. Moreso, Jakes finds that Evelyn has been victimized by her father in some way, and that she's been hiding it.

When Jake confronts Evelyn about her and her father's secrets, she is still guarded. Who was that girl? Evelyn says it's her daughter. Jake slaps her across the face, not believing her. Evelyn says it's her sister. He slaps her again. My daughter. My sister. My daughter. What are you saying, Evelyn?

If it looks like Jack Nicholson is actually slapping Faye Dunaway across the face, it's because he was. According to the new Faye Dunaway documentary "Faye," partially transcribed in People Magazine, Dunaway felt the scene wasn't quite working with the actors engaged in the usual camera-safe "fake slaps." Dunaway requested that Nicholson slap her for real. Reluctantly, Nicholson obliged.