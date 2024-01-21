The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Chinatown

If you needed convincing that Jack Nicholson is the best actor of all time, his performance as the hapless detective in "Chinatown" earned him his third Academy Award nomination, all before age 40. The actor went on to win his first Oscar the following year for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," a success that he followed up in subsequent decades with "Terms of Endearment" in '84 and "As Good as It Gets" in '98.

Between 1970 and 2003, Nicholson earned no less than 12 Oscar nominations, making him the male actor with the most Oscar nominations of all time. However, it's safe to say that "Chinatown" remains one of the proudest roles of his career — he even reprised it in a self-directed sequel in 1990, "The Two Jakes," penned by the original film's Oscar-winning screenwriter Robert Towne.

Nicholson is still alive in January 2024 at age 86. However, the "Shining" star has not worked since 2010. He acted for many decades and continued to stay at the top of his craft until the very end. One of the most notable roles in his storied career was in "The Departed," just a few years before he stopped acting. One of his last films was a supporting role in the 2010 Joaquin Phoenix-led "I'm Still Here," directed by Casey Affleck (brother of Ben).

Although it's sad that we may never see Nicholson in a new project, we have years and years of excellent work to look back on. Few actors have as lengthy and impressive a filmography as he. Not only has Nicholson been in some of the best films in cinematic history, "Chinatown" included, but he has also given outstanding performances in each of these modern classics. Nicholson is a certified legend, and it's safe to say that he has earned his retirement.