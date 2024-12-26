The Big Clue Nearly Everyone Missed In Squid Game Season 2

This article contains spoilers for "Squid Game" season 2.

A last-minute twist in "Squid Game" season 2 might take some viewers by surprise, but there are a few clues and hints to see it coming.

The titular deadly playground games of "Squid Game" are as surprising as they are dangerous, but arguably the biggest murderous twist in season 2 has nothing to do with Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the other players. In fact, it doesn't even take place at TV's most thrilling competition at all, but during the show's seafaring B-plot.

The honor for the most surprising kill of the season may very well go to Captain Park, the seemingly unassuming boat captain who backs up Gi-hun's fellow returning "Squid Game" character Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) and his crew of Gi-hun's hired henchmen as they try and fail to find the game organizers' island base. In "Squid Game" season 2, episode 7, titled "Friend Or Foe," one of Gi-huns mercenaries sees Park tinkering with their search drones, and the captain reveals his true nature by stabbing the hired gun. As it turns out, Park is a bad guy who seems to have been working with the Squid Game people this entire time.

However, only a particularly observant viewer might already have noticed something strange about the captain at this point. When one of Gi-hun's men meet the captain and discusses their mission with him, Park drops a major hint that he knows far more than he should. Damningly, he actually seems to know Gi-hun's name during the restaurant meeting — a surefire sign that something is wrong, since Gi-hun isn't a public figure and tends to keep a low profile whenever he's not playing the games. What's more, Park's behavior is noticeably shady at certain points during the sea mission before the mercenary blows his cover to the viewers — particularly when the drones start malfunctioning.