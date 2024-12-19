What We Do In The Shadows Series Finale Turns A Main Character Into Batman

Spoilers ahead for the finale of "What We Do In the Shadows."

"What We Do In the Shadows" is one of the best TV comedies of the past few years and an all-time great TV show based on a movie. For six seasons, it gave us delightful, weird, horny stories that looked at the dull immobility of immortality and mined comedy from the fact that the series' centuries-old vampires are so carefree due to their existence that they basically waste their lives away, oblivious of anything happening beyond their house and uninterested in anyone but themselves. In a sense, it's the anti-"Frieren: Beyond Journey's End," because rather than look at the fleeting nature of time and find melancholy in it the way that anime does, "What We Do In the Shadows" simply has its cast of lovable buffoons ignore all that willingly.

This is not to say that the characters are completely and utterly static. Sure, the show brilliantly combines the lack of change inherent to the sitcom with the immortal nature of its main characters, but even if they try to deny it, the vampires of Staten Island have changed — if only a bit. Laszlo (Matt Berry) does come to care about his neighbor Sean (Anthony Atamanuik) over the course of the show, and he does grow warmer and more patient with Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) after he raises him as a baby for a season. Likewise, Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak) comes to see his ex-familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) as a friend rather than an employee (and even if he does fail often, he is learning to be better).

Nowhere is this clearer than in the seres finale, which, amidst several hilarious endings, has Nandor finding a new purpose in the afterlife. After performing a good deed for once and realizing he likes the feeling in the penultimate episode, Nandor spends the finale thinking of a career change into becoming a crime-fighting vigilante. He even offers Guillermo the role of his sidekick. That's right, Nandor wants to become Batman — and when Guillermo immediately points out the resemblance, Nandor is oblivious to the existence of another bat-themed caped crusader with a secret lair under his mansion.