The Superman Trailer Echoes One Of The Most Famous Teasers Of All Time

It's one thing to have power and weight within popular culture as a person, but it's another thing entirely when a fictional character and/or intellectual property has such power. Where individuals can easily wear out their welcome, characters and properties have the ability to be evergreen, provided the creators and artists behind them treat them well. It's usually never a good thing to assume the ubiquity of a property; even though just about every musician and TV show has a devoted, even vocal, fan base these days, the internet has allowed such niche groups to flourish while the public at large may have never heard of the things these fans are going wild over. That said, there are a select few characters in media who are just so well-known that they need little or no introduction. The DC Comics superheroes Superman and Batman are two of those characters. Sure, these days numerous people are familiar with once B-list characters like Iron Man, Black Widow, and Captain Marvel, but Superman and Batman were well known well before the comic book movie boom ever began.

The teaser trailer for the latest cinematic iteration of the adventures of Kal-El aka Clark Kent, "Superman," has dropped online today, and it's a fantastic encapsulation of the tone and creative aims that writer/director James Gunn has not just for the movie itself, but for DC Studios entirely. In addition to the radical optimism exhibited by the trailer, along with all of the glimpses of other characters and moments in the clip, there's an aspect of the teaser that may be the most surprising of all: the trailer has no title card. Ending with the DC Studios logo and the release date, the trailer never displays the name of the film. The choice is less of a gamble and more of a brazen idea, one that not only exudes confidence for the movie but recalls a similar gambit taken by Tim Burton and company in 1989, as seen in the first teaser trailer for "Batman."