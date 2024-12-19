The Star Trek: Lower Decks Finale Gently Pokes Fun At The Final Episode Of Picard

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the final episodes of "Star Trek: Picard" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

During the epilogue of "Star Trek: Picard," Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) has been promoted to Captain and takes command of the newly-christened U.S.S. Enterprise-G, eager to start a new mission of exploration. As she sits in her captain's chair for the first time, Seven prepares to give the order to take her ship into warp. The bridge crew all lean in, full of anticipation, eager to see what she will say. It seems that Starfleet captains all have a different "catchphrase" when they order that the warp engines be engaged, and Seven is about to declare her identity to the crew by selecting her own. In an all-too-precious twist, though, the series cuts to black before Seven can say anything.

The idea that a starship captain needs a "go to warp catchphrase" is a new notion brought on by fans who recognized that Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), back in the days of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," tended to declare the word "Engage." This was, in the context of the show, a reasonable thing to say, as the warp engines were being engaged. Other characters also said "engage" when seated in the captain's chair, but "Star Trek: Picard" made the word into something that belonged to Picard exclusively. "Star Trek: Picard" took an incidental moment and made it into a "thing."

At the end of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" (here's our review of the show's fifth and final season at large), a similar moment hangs over the newly promoted Captain Ransom (Jerry O'Connell). He actually announces out loud that he needs his own warp engines catchphrase. The writers of "Lower Decks," however, seem to feel that Seven's "select a catchphrase" moment from "Picard" was a little forced and mawkish. This is clear, given the exasperated response Ransom gets from Lieutenants Boimler (Jack Quaid) and Mariner (Tawny Newsome). As they point out, one can't really "choose" a catchphrase. It would be better to let it happen organically.