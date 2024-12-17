The 10 Best Zosia Mamet Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

Zosia Mamet comes from a long lineage of folks making names for themselves in some capacity in the entertainment field. As one can probably tell from her last name, she's the daughter of playwright and screenwriter David Mamet, who's behind such works as "Glengarry Glen Ross" and the 1997 political satire "Wag the Dog." Mamet's mother, Lindsay Crouse, is an actor, while her grandfather on that side of the family is Russel Crouse, another playwright.

It almost seems like Mamet was destined for big things with that lineage, and she's certainly made a name for herself over the past decade of consistent work. From dramas to comedies (but mostly comedies), she's done it all, especially after breaking out with her role of Shoshanna Shapiro on "Girls."

These are the best Mamet movies and TV shows yet, but don't worry. Despite providing one of the most ridiculous moments in "Madame Web," her performance as a computer prodigy there didn't make it onto the list. Instead, I focused on looking at the projects that, as a whole, are exceptional while also considering what Mamet brings to each one. This is a celebration of the talented actor and a look back on what fans should check out next if they're tired of rewatching "Girls."