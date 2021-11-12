Adam Driver Almost Passed On Girls Because He 'Didn't Understand It'

Lena Dunham's HBO series "Girls" has a rather complicated legacy, but one positive thing it did was launch the career of superstar Adam Driver, who has gone on to be one of Hollywood's most prolific and sought-after actors. Before he was Kylo Ren in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" or singing with Marion Cotillard in "Annette," Driver was best known as the sweetly forlorn artist Adam on the HBO series, which ran for six seasons before ending in 2017. The role effectively kicked Driver's career into high gear, catching the attention of fans, critics, and casting agents alike.

There's just one little catch: Driver didn't want to audition for "Girls" initially. In fact, his agent had to convince him. Everyone owes that agent a thank you, because what kind of world would it be without Driver smoldering on our screens?