Why Darth Vader Never Runs In Star Wars

There's a longstanding theory among certain fans that Vader's suit is actually not state of the art medical technology, but that it is purposefully designed to keep the Sith Lord in constant excruciating pain so that he can never be more powerful than Darth Sidious. According to this theory, Palpatine ensured that his apprentice wound't kill him and take over as the ultimate Dark Lord, despite that being the Sith's whole style (see also that whole "Rule of Two" thing).

In the non-canonical Extended Universe aka Star Wars Legends, particularly the novel "Dark Lord: The Rise of Darth Vader," Vader himself points out that his mechanical limbs are less advanced than the then-current technology. This implies his own master gave him a painful suit so that he'd be more in tune with the dark side of the Force thanks to his anger. (As we all know, fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, and hate leads to suffering.)

That's no longer the case in the current canon, though. Now, Vader's suit is explicitly the single most advanced piece of machinery in the galaxy, although it does have to straight up inject painkillers into Vader constantly to dull his pain (from, again, burning in lava). Vader also comes to embrace the suit and how it isolates him from the rest of the galaxy, allowing him to concentrate on his anger and hate to become a stronger instrument of the dark side.