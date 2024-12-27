All 7 Squid Game Season 2 Episode Titles Explained

Episode seven, titled "Friend or Foe," is the season finale, and it concludes on a big cliffhanger. After all the death and chaos, Gi-hun reasons that the only way to end things is for the players to rise up and revolt against the guards. He gathers a bunch of his new friends, all of whom are X/LEAVE voters, to help him pull this off. Unfortunately, one of these friends is player 001, who is secretly the Front Man. Gi-hun has no idea about this, and makes 001 his right-hand man as the revolt begins.

At first, the plan looks like it might succeed: Gi-hun and several other players overpower some of the guards and take their weapons, shooting their way out into the sprawling island compound where the games are played. Eventually, though, the resistance fighters start to run out of ammo. To make matters worse, player 001, aka the Front Man, decides that enough is enough. He stops being Gi-huns friend and goes back to being his foe. First, he stages things to convince Gi-hun that he's been killed. Then, he slips back into his Front Man costume, complete with mask, and reveals himself like Darth Vader at the beginning of "Star Wars: A New Hope." Several of the resistance fighter players are killed, including Gi-hun's friend Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan). As for Gi-hun, he's captured, with the Front Man tauntingly saying "Witness the consequences of your game" before the end credits begin to roll.

And the "Friend or Foe" title doesn't just refer to the Front Man. The season finale also reveals that the seemingly friendly Captain Park, a fisherman who has been helping Jun-ho sail around looking for the mysterious island where the games have been held, is up to no good. During one climactic scene, one of the mercenaries that Gi-hun has hired to help track down the Squid Game organization discovers Captain Park messing around with the drone they've been using to scout various islands. Captain Park tries to play this off as harmless, but when the mercenary fails to buy his story, Captain Park stabs this poor sap and dumps him over the side of the boat. While we still don't have 100% confirmation that Captain Park works for the Squid Game people, this scene sure seems to be implying that. We'll get the full answer whenever season 3 arrives in 2025.