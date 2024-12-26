Netflix's Squid Game Season 2 Reveals What Happened To The Detective

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the season 2 premiere of "Squid Game."

For as much as the debut season of "Squid Game" sucked viewers into its labyrinth of sadistic games and psychological drama, the finale still left audiences with a number of unanswered questions. How would lone survivor Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) use the vast resources at his disposal to enact vengeance upon the perpetrators? With the death of Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su), the kindly old man who turned out to be the man behind the curtain all along, would the mysterious Front Man (who turned out to be the missing In-ho, played by Lee Byung-hun) step up to take on the big job? And speaking of which, whatever happened to the Front Man's brother, the dogged detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun) — along with the damning evidence he collected and tried to send to his police superiors?

The well-received second season wastes no time catching fans up on this missing piece of information, confirming that the cop survived that tense, cliffside encounter with his long-long brother who turned out to be the Front Man. But while he managed to walk away from that bullet wound and his fall into the ocean far below, the same can't be said for the intelligence he attempted to use to blow the whistle on the entire operation. Still, at least he's since returned to his old profession, fighting crime and keeping civilians safe ... though not in a way anyone would've ever expected.

If there's anything that this early storyline with Hwang Jun-ho proves, it's that the games have taken their toll and nothing will be the same again. Years after the finale, the once-relentless detective is now a shell of his former self. Yet, deep down, his need to reveal the Squid Game for what it is continues to drive him, after all.