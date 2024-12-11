Where Was Squid Game Filmed? Every Major Location, Explained

The parts of "Squid Game" season 1 that don't take place on the mysterious island where the titular games are played happen invariably in either South Korea's capital Seoul or another major city, Incheon. In-universe, every single contestant whose backstories the show explores comes from this region — even Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon) and Ali Abdul (Anupam Tripathi), who are respectively from North Korea and Pakistan, operate in the area. Sightseeing-minded viewers are no doubt thrilled to hear that the city scenes were shot on location.

Major Seoul locations that make an appearance on "Squid Game" include high-profile destinations like Gangnam district's Yangjae Citizen's Forest Station, where Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) plays a fateful game of Ddakji with the Salesman (Gong Yoo), and the towering, stylish IFC Mall, which plays host to his confrontation with Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su) in the season finale, "One Lucky Day." We also see the popular Namsan Park, where Gi-hun and Sae-byeok end up in episode 2, "Hell," after their brief exit from the contest.

Seoul's neighbor city, Incheon, heavily features during Gangster Deok-soo's (Heo Sung-tae) episode 2 storyline, which takes him to Wolmido Island's Wolmi Theme Park outside the city. Another prominent Incheon location on the show is Incheon International Airport, where Gi-hun almost boards a flight in "One Lucky Day" before deciding to challenge the people behind the game. Incidentally, if you think that filming at a huge, active airport can be tricky, you're absolutely right. In 2023, the makers of the show had to issue an apology when the people filming a "Squid Game" season 2 escalator scene at the Incheon International Airport drew complaints for bossing passengers around.