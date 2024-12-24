Sailor Moon Meets Marvel's Venom In This Sci-Fi Anime

An essential part of a superhero's identity is their costume. The color scheme and silhouette of a hero's clothes tell you a lot about them. Batman's black costume fades into the shadows as a dark knight's should, whereas Superman's bright blue and red one speaks to "Truth, Justice, and the American Way."

Who's the comic (anti)hero with the tightest bond to their costume? Venom, of course, for his suit (a dark mirror of Spider-Man) is a living being. The "Venom" movie trilogy leaned in on this, becoming a buddy-romantic comedy between Eddie Brock and the eponymous symbiote alien (both played by Tom Hardy). Yet Venom isn't the only one out there with a living, alien costume. The concept also rears its head in Studio Trigger's 2013 action-comedy anime "Kill la Kill."

Trigger is one of the biggest production houses in modern anime; their recent adaptation of Ryoko Kui's manga "Delicious in Dungeon" topped /Film's list of 2024's best anime. Founded in 2011 by Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ōtsuka, Trigger's oeuvre tends to be colorful action shows filled with physics-defying action, fast-paced tonal and animation shifts, and sharp plot twists.

The original model for Trigger is the 2007 anime "Gurren Lagann," directed by Imaishi and produced at his and Ōtsuka's previous employer, Studio Gainax. "Gurren Lagann" is the spiritual beginning of Studio Trigger (the same way Hayao Miyazaki's "Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind" set the stage for Studio Ghibli to rise), but "Kill la Kill" was the first anime series produced at the studio.

"Kill la Kill" was also directed by Imaishi (and written by "Gurren Lagann" head writer Kazuki Nakashima). It follows Ryuko Matoi, a punkish 17-year-old out to discover the truth of her father's unsolved murder. Her main partner in this quest is her schoolgirl uniform: the living, talking "kamui" she names Senketsu.

"Gurren Lagann" was a proudly masculine show, one that showed how true men lift others up instead of grinding them down. "Kill la Kill" is about femininity and how what we wear reinforces how we feel and act.